Skip to Content
Community
By
today at 5:53 pm
Published 5:51 pm

‘Weekends on the Westside’ going monthly in Santa Barbara

Weekends on the Westside
Weekends on the Westside in Santa Barbara going to a monthly event.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Westside will change its schedule for the "Weekends on the Westside" promotion and go monthly.

The theme for August will be "Back to School." There will also be a backpack promotion for kids who are starting the new school year.

The weekly event has not had the turnout organizers expected.

They believe it is still a good way to stimulate the businesses and create a stronger sense of community in the area, where many small businesses are located.

The footprint for the event is on San Andres Street from Micheltorena to Sola.

There is no charge.

Business Matters / Economy / Education / Events / Home / House & Home / Latino / Latino Local / Lifestyle / Local Politics / Money / Money and Business / Outdoors / Politics / Santa Barbara- S County

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT NewsChannel 3 and KCOY 12 Central Coast News.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply