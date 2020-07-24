Santa Barbara staying active outdoors throughout COVID-19 pandemic

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — As the pandemic persists, people are doing their best to stay active for mental and physical health.

Although gyms may be temporarily closed, some locals are now exercising outdoors.

“Why would I want to be around a bunch of sweaty people in an environment with germs,” outdoor exercise enthusiast Noel Lawrence said.

With more people training with the outdoor fitness equipment at Cabrillo Ball Park, the Santa Barbara County Health Department is stressing safety.

“There’s no reason why you can’t exercise wearing a mask,” County Board of Supervisors chairman Gregg Hart said. “If you're close to somebody or have the possibility of being close to somebody, take the protective stance of doing the right thing.”

Most are doing their best to follow these guidelines.

“Anytime anybody approaches me, I throw my mask on and usually people do the same,” local resident Drew Janssen said.

At Dwight Murphy Park, numerous individuals hoist themselves onto the pull up bars each day.

Despite the alarming amount of shared contact and touch, some don’t seem concerned because of the sunlight.

“This is out in the sun and it’s my understanding that sunlight kills off the virus,” Lawrence said.

Not only do these exercise enthusiasts remain focused on staying in shape, they’re also actively aware of cleanliness.

“When I’m exercising, I avoid touching my face,” Lawrence said. “Then I go home and wash my hands.”

“Anytime I touch the bar, I’ll throw some hand sanitizer on,” Janssen added. “When I’m done with my workout, I’ll go wash my hands.”

With each push and pump, these fitness fanatics continue to sweat out their stress.

“Getting outside, getting vitamin D from the sun, getting endorphins from working out and getting some fresh air is great,” Janssen said.

“If you set aside the time to do something healthy, you’re going to feel a lot better physically and mentally,” Lawrence concluded.