Weekends on the Westside helping Santa Barbara businesses push through pandemic

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Over the past month, Santa Barbara’s Westside neighborhood has been hosting a street closure to help revive the economy throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Weekends on the Westside has taken place on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. till sunset.

The area between Sola Street and Micheltorena Street is closed to traffic.

Many have described the Westside neighborhood as resilient over the years.

However, the COVID-19 crisis has impacted some of the city's smallest businesses hard.

After seeing the surge in activity throughout downtown Santa Barbara’s multi-block closure, community leaders from the Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce created a workable plan for the Westside.

Whether they are a restaurant or retail vendor, businesses can utilize the street for tables and the sale of their goods.

Organizers hope to continue this weekend event through at least Labor Day.

