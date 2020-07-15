Planning Commission continues Enos Ranch West Shopping Center vote to August meeting

Community

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Planning Commission voted to continue discussion for more development in the fastest growing part of town - Enos Ranch.

The proposal is for the Enos Ranch West Shopping Center on a 7.8 acre site at Betteravia Road and College Drive.

Paynter Realty & Investments Inc. applied for a permit to construct the 77,700 square foot shopping center.

There would be several tenant spaces, similar to already finished Enos Ranch developments, like the business center across the street and the Costco on Bradley Road.

Both commissioners and residents offered varying opinions on the site.

Commissioner Maribel Hernandez commented that it would be beneficial to have a grocery story at the site to ease the demands on other Santa Maria grocery stores.

Commissioner Robert Dickerson said that he was disappointed in updates to the plan, particularly considering the lack of requested plaza space.

Residents near the site offered public comments, expressing concerns for noise and a tall retaining wall, and praise for the moving of buildings so that trucks and loading docks would not drive directly past the homes.

Development representative said that time is of the essence in getting the project approved, given that the pandemic has triggered a recession. He has tenants lined up for leases that may not stay if it is not approved soon.

Commissioners asked Sanders to address their concerns in an updated plan for the August meeting, when they will vote on whether to approve the project.