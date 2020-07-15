Look for the Helpers: Man leaves $1,000 tip for restaurant employees in Ventura

Community

As our area is faced with ongoing changes due to a growing pandemic, we are bringing stories of people doing good in the community during a time of uncertainty.

Help us look for the helpers!

A Gracious Tip

If you've ever worked a day in the service industry, you know how much workers rely on tips. During the pandemic, tips mean more than ever.

Employees at Immigrant Son Caffe in Ventura were shocked and excited when they received a generous one.

On Sunday, a customer left a $1,000 tip on his $29 bill.

The owner, Alessandro Tromba, posted a photo of the bill and his employees on Instagram.



A man left a large tip for a Ventura business. (Photos: Alessandro Tromba)

Part of the caption read, "In these difficult and uncertain times, this incredible act of generosity made everyone's day."

The man who left the tip is Brandon Wolfe of Westlake Village. After the pandemic hit, he started an Instagram page @wolfeofwestlake where he gives back to the community.

"I've been going all around Ventura County hiding money at different restaurants trying to get people to come out to look for money

that I hid. But, at the same time support that business."

Wolfe said he's been doing a $500 cash giveaway at one restaurant every week. You can follow his giveaways on Instagram.

