Templeton hires first full-time Fire Chief since 2012 thanks to Measure A funding

Community

TEMPLETON, Calif. - The Templeton Community Services District announced the hiring of new full-time Templeton Fire Chief Tom Peterson on Monday.

Chief Peterson will begin his new role on August 17, 2020. He currently serves as a Battalion Chief with the City of Atascadero.

Chief Peterson is a longtime Templeton resident and has worked in fire services for 30 years with 21 years of volunteer fire service experience at Templeton Fire, from 1990 to 2011.

Peterson will also be the first fulltime Fire Chief Templeton has had since 2012. His hiring was made possible due to voters' approval of Measure A in 2019 which increased funding for the District's Fire and Emergency Services by $15 per month.

For the past five years, Templeton has had a part-time Interim Fire Chief named Bill White who has been working part-time for the District while maintaining a full-time position as a Battalion Chief with the Atascadero Fire Department.

Chief Peterson said he is excited for the opportunity to serve as full-time Fire Chief for the Templeton community. "It is an honor to serve the community I have been a part of for 33 years and I look forward to all the opportunities on the horizon for Templeton Fire and Emergency Services and the community we serve," said Peterson.

“With the threat of wildfire on everyone’s mind and the implementation of 24/7 station staffing, this position is key for us as an organization and as a community," said General Manager Jeff Briltz. "We were looking for someone with proven experience, a hands-on philosophy and positive outlook. We are very pleased to bring Tom on board here in Templeton.”