Santa Maria high school district distributes meals to children through July

Community

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District announced that it will be distributing breakfast and lunch meals to children throughout the month of July.

The meal distribution began July 6 and will run through July 31. The service is designed to help working parents feed their children while schools and summer camps are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meals can be picked up for children 18 years and younger between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at Santa Maria High School, located at 901 South Broadway.

Meals for Tuesday will be handed out on Monday and meals for Thursday and Friday will be distributed on Wednesday.

All children are welcome to pick up a meal package and do not have to be a student of the high school district.

For more information, you can contact the high school district at (805) 922-4573.