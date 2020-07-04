Festive Motorcade, neighborhood parade highlight modified Montecito Fourth festivities

Community

MONTECITO, Calif. - As the coronavirus pandemic continues, a 'Motorcade Roadshow' put a modified and safe spin on Fourth of July spirit in Montecito on Saturday.

The Montecito Association organized the motorcade, which featured vehicles--including classic cars--decorated in red, white and blue driving through the streets of Montecito.

The motorcade brought the party to the neighborhood. People watched from their front yards, rather than gathering together in larger groups to watch the usual walking parade in Montecito.

The Motorcade even began with an impressive flyover from several vintage planes.

Elsewhere in Montecito, neighbors decided to create their own Fourth of July parade, just on their street.

At least a couple dozen people paraded up and down Dulzura Drive, a small residential loop, waving flags and celebrating while also wearing masks and maintaining distance between families.

The parade included music and even a young horse trotting along. Neighbors say it's the first year they've come together for a Fourth of July parade, but that it likely will not be the last.