SLO Sheriff thanks community support

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson has released a letter to the community thanking the community support since the manhunt and shooting in Paso Robles on June 10.

In the letter, Parkinson says he has never seen the type of community support after one man was killed, County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Dreyfus was shot in the face, and four other law enforcement officers were injured.

It never fails to amaze me, how people come together in times of a crisis. A few weeks ago, we had a tragic incident play out in Paso Robles which left an innocent man dead, seriously wounded one of our Deputies and injured four other law enforcement officers. Since that time, I have seen the most genuine and generous outpouring of support from the community. We have received food, fruit, and flowers. Cookies, coffee, and cakes. Pizza, pies, and pastries. Much of it homemade. And all of it donated. And it continues to this day. Not to mention, all the displays of support in the shape of banners, blue ribbons, posters, signs, and cards. Mentions on social media. Even monetary donations and fundraisers for those who were injured to help pay for their hospital bills. In my 36 years in law enforcement I have never seen such a thing. But then, I just have to remind myself I live in San Luis Obispo County. We have good people who live here. Caring people. Compassionate people. And while we might not always agree on certain issues, we can agree that our pride in our community is second to none. So, on behalf of all the law enforcement officers involved that tragic day, thank you for all the well wishes, words of encouragement and signs of support. You’ll never know how much it means to all of us. So take care everyone and thanks again for taking care of us. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson

Dreyfus was shot in the face while searching for a suspect in an active shooter situation. Dreyfus was transported to the hospital with help from Paso Robles firefighters.

He was then flown to a trauma center where he underwent successful surgery. He is now recovering at home.

The suspected shooter, Mason James Lira, a 26-year-old transient, was killed in a shooting with law enforcement officers.