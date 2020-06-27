Neighbors donate food to Food Share of Ventura County in time for Fourth of July holiday

Community

OXNARD, Calif. - Sally Culver Brownlow put up Fourth of July decorations for a food drive in her Channel Islands Harbor neighborhood on Saturday.

Due to COVID-19, Brownlow held a food drive-by.

She placed white baskets along the sidewalk for people to fill up with donations while staying at a safe distance to prevent the spread of the virus.

Within minutes of posting the food drive-by online, neighbors started showing up with bags full of groceries.

About 40 bags of nonperishable items will be picked up by Food Share of Ventura County and distributed to people in need during the pandemic this summer.

To donate visit www.foodshare.com.