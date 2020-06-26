Paso Robles police provide updates on Trevon Perry missing person case

Community

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Paso Robles Police Chief Ty Lewis is holding a press conference on Friday to discuss updates in the Trevon Perry missing person case.

The conference is set to start at 3 p.m. and will be held at the City Council Chamber on 1000 Spring Street.

Trevon Perry was reported missing by his family on Monday, March 16.

About 15 investigators from the Paso Robles Police Department and the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office have been actively searching for Perry and suspect foul play was involved in his disappearance. The investigators have not released any evidence at this time.

27-year-old Perry is described as 5-foot-8 and weighing about 170 pounds. He was last seen by his family leaving home with some friends. Those friends said Perry left them after a small get-together.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Trevon Perry is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. You can also text "SLOTIPS" with your message to CRIMES (274637).