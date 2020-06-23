Census caravan encourages Santa Barbara community to respond to 2020 count

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Housing Authority of Santa Barbara organized a caravan of cars to drive through Santa Barbara on Tuesday in order to encourage people to fill out the 2020 Census.

The cars carried streamers and balloons with drivers honking. County Supervisors Gregg Hart and Das Williams, along with Assemblymember Monique Limón, spoke with caravan organizer Primitiva Hernandez, who is part of the Housing Authority of Santa Barbara.

She says the Census is especially important in Santa Barbara County.

“If we don’t ensure a complete and accurate count in this 2020 Census, it could represent a loss of $43 million per year over the next 10 years in funding towards programs such as hospitals, schools, housing—which is a big need in this community,” she said.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Census has been extended through the month of October.

The 2020 Census is the first Census that can be completed entirely online. Those who still need to respond should visit 2020Census.gov. The website offers the Census in 13 different languages.

Those wishing to complete the Census by phone can call (844) 330-2020. Spanish speakers can call (844) 468-2020.