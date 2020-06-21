Proud father celebrates working alongside his wife and daughters at Central Coast hospitals

Community

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - This Father's Day, one proud father shared how he is able to work alongside his wife and daughters while in healthcare at Central Coast hospitals.

The family of four consists of two daughters with both mom and dad working as nurses at French Hospital Medical Center.

Father Mike works in the ICU at French while mom Retta works as a medical/surgical nurse. The couple said their daughters Tayler and Carly both wanted to pursue careers in nursing thanks to the influence of their parents.

“Tayler, the older of our two daughters, works right alongside her dad in the ICU at French Hospital Medical Center,” says mom Retta. “His career in nursing allowed him the schedule to be a present father, and the girls wanted that for their own families."

The family said their daughter Taylor received a stethoscope for her 19th birthday after expressing interest in pursuing a nursing career. The exciting gift piqued her younger sister Carly's interest as well.

One thing led to the next, and both daughters have now completed nursing programs and joined their parents working for Central Coast hospitals.

Dignity Health said, while the family tends to work in different departments or hospitals, they are happy to be able to care for others.

In all, the family's talents are being utilized at Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center, and Marian Regional Medical Center.