Community puts up signs thanking firefighters for their work during the Avila Fire

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE in San Luis Obispo County shared images of "Thank You" signs hung around neighborhoods impacted by the Avila Fire earlier this week.

The signs ranged from homemade to printed. Their messages thank CAL FIRE, firefighters and first responders for successfully stopping the Avila Fire from burning down neighborhoods and businesses throughout the week.

The Avila Fire broke out Monday afternoon in the area of Gragg Canyon Road and North Thompson Avenue near Avila Beach.

One hundred structures were threatened by this quick-moving fire, which reached a maximum size of 445 acres within four days.

Thanks to the quick and aggressive work by firefighters from around the county, the fire became fully contained Friday morning.

Only one structure was reported damaged by the burn. No buildings were destroyed and all evacuations were lifted by Tuesday.

Firefighters said they are very grateful for all the support shown by the community they serve.