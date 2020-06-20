Coast Guard suspends search for missing Cal Poly student near Hawaii

Community

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The Unversity President and Vice President of Student Affairs at Cal Poly announced that the Coast Guard has called off its search for missing student Malcolm Davis near Hawaii.

20-year-old Malcolm went missing Tuesday morning during a spearfishing trip with his friends near Mahukona Beach Park just off the big Hawaii island.

He was reportedly last seen wearing white board shorts with black fins.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Malcolm’s family and anyone affected by this tragedy,” Commander Ben Gates, Sector Honolulu Deputy Commander, told KITV 4 in Hawaii. “Working with the Hawaii County Fire Department, Navy, and Maui Fire Department our crews conducted 23 searches covering 1,101 square miles with no sign of Malcolm. While it is not an easy decision, we suspended the active search after sunset tonight pending any further new information.”

The search was called off Thursday evening.

Cal Poly shared that Malcolm's family will be hosting a celebration of life for him on Saturday. A paddle-out was held in his honor on Thursday at sunset.

For more information about future events, to donate and to learn about Malcolm, you can visit his family's Facebook page called Aloha For Malcolm.

Malcolm Davis was in his junior year as a Business Administration major at the university. He was also a member of Cal Poly’s Triathlon club sports team.

Cal Poly invites anyone to visit their In Memoriam page honoring students' whose lives were lost too early.