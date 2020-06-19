‘Digital Diaspora’: Juneteenth Santa Barbara hosting virtual celebration of Black community

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Juneteenth Santa Barbara is hosting a virtual celebration of the local Black community this year, as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The "Program of Black Joy" is being called "Digital Diaspora: A Santa Barbara Celebration of Black Histories and Futures."

Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. It commemorates June 19, 1865, when Texas slaves finally learned that they were freed. That happened more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln delivered the Emancipation Proclamation.

Event organizers are posting videos and stories to social media throughout the day, highlighting members of the Santa Barbara Black community.

You can find more information and the compiled posts on the Juneteenth Santa Barbara website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.