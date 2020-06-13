Santa Barbara twins celebrate graduation with drive-by celebration

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A couple of Santa Barbara twins attended different University of California campuses, but held a graduation celebration together on Saturday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ochoa twins waved as family and friends drove by their Santa Barbara home on a windy Saturday afternoon.

Drivers decorated their cars with balloons and signs.

Alana Ochoa graduated from University of California, Irvine, and Olivia Ochoa graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

They gave out cookies decorated and shaped like graduation gowns.