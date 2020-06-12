Santa Barbara first responders participate in citywide interfaith prayer service

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A citywide interfaith prayer service took place Thursday afternoon at the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Members of both the police department and city fire department participated in the prayer.

They concluded the religious gathering by holding a two-minute long moment of silence in honor of George Floyd, while also praying for peace in both the city and nation.

Santa Barbara Police spokesman Anthony Wagner shared his thoughts on this special moment.

"It is through that fellowship, prayer and dialogue that we can move forward to the solution oriented goals that everyone is longing for," Wagner said.

A coalition of several dozen pastors also attended the prayer. The pastors said they hope this religious service helps provide strength, determination and will power for these first responders.