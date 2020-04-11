Central Coast groups team up to give CASA kids Easter baskets

Community

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - CASA of Santa Barbara County, the Santa Maria CVS, the Children's Activity Committee and the Arroyo Grande Women's Club teamed up to make a socially distant Easter a little more special for foster kids.

CASA of Santa Barbara County made over 70 easter baskets. The baskets are going to foster kids helped by CASA.

Volunteers did a porch drop-off of baskets at their homes.

CVS pharmacy in Santa Maria donated candy and the Arroyo Grande Woman's Club donated stuffed animals. The Children's Activity Committee donated the baskets.

Kira Cosio, associate director of donor engagement for CASA of Santa Barbara County said these baskets are especially important right now.

"These easter baskets are just another way that our volunteers can show these kids that they're still there for them," said Cosio. "There's still someone that they can trust, and that someone is thinking of them during this time that can seem pretty isolating."

Normally, CASA holds an easter party for their kids. This year they made the easter baskets instead.

David Voorhies, Children's Activity Committee chairman, said they host six to seven events a year for the kids, a couple of which have been postponed or cancelled.

Voorhies said the events are significant because “we have one day where these kids are just kids. They don’t have to worry about anything.”

CASA serves 330 children in the county. There are over 140 kids still in need of a CASA volunteer.

Casa advocates for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Volunteers are still serving virtually during this time.