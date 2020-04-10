Look for the Helpers: Art of Community, ‘pay what you can’ burritos, guitar serenades

Community

As our area is faced with ongoing changes due to a growing pandemic, we are bringing stories of people doing good in the community during a time of uncertainty.

Look for the helpers. Mister Rogers

Art Together

A special live streaming event created in Santa Barbara will feature some of our famous neighbors.

It's called Art of Community-Apart Together and showcases two days of live music performed by local artists like Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket, Dishwalla, and professional surfer Kelly Slater.

The event is being hosted by United By Art on Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can watch on Facebook.

Appreciation Meal Deal

Rose Cafe on Santa Barbara's Mesa is offering to help feed those in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

Owner Lalo Barajas survived the Montecito mudslide but lost his partner Peter Fleurat. Barajas said he's been a witness to disaster, but also saw the kindness that the local community showed him in the aftermath. Now, Barajas said it's his turn to give back.

Rose Cafe is now offering a 'pay what you can' burrito to customers. But, if you can't pay, the burrito is free.

Rose Cafe is open and offering curbside service. The restaurant will be open on Easter Sunday.

Sidewalk Serenades

Classical Flamenco guitarist Chris Fossek is sharing his talents with the community as people shelter at home.

After all of Fossek's professional events and engagements were canceled, he came up with the concept of Open Window Serenades.

With the help of a portable sound system, Fossek has serenaded families and neighbors in Montecito and Santa Barbara, all while at a very safe distance.

Fossek said people can stay inside, pop open a window or sit on their patios with a glass of wine or a cup of tea while he plays his guitar. More information is on his website.

Know of any other helpers making a difference during these trying times? Send Alys an email and let her know!

