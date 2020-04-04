Foodbank of Santa Barbara County in need of bilingual volunteers for Emergency Response Call Centers

Community

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is in need of Spanish/English bilingual volunteers to help in their Emergency Response Call Centers.

Call Center volunteers will answer disaster-related questions from community members by phone, direct clients to food distribution sites or sign them up for home delivery for seniors and those in medical need. They will also place outgoing calls to senior food recipients to notify them when their scheduled food delivery will arrive at their door.

"Our Call Center in the City of Santa Maria took 900 calls in one week for home delivery. My hope is that we can have all-day services available for our bilingual clients to have their questions answered and be able to get the food that they need," said Lacey Baldiviez with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

The volunteer shifts listed below currently need to be filled at the Foodbank warehouses at 490 Foster Road in Santa Maria or 4554 Hollister Avenue in Santa Barbara.

AM shift from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Tuesday - Friday

PM shift from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m., Tuesday - Friday

This opportunity requires training before you start.

You can email Lena Childers at lchilders@foodbanksbc.org or call (805) 967-5741 ext. 209 if you are interested in this opportunity.

Some remote work using volunteers’ personal phones may be arranged after training and a few in-person shifts are completed.