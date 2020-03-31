Look for the Helpers: Special 18th birthday, Meals on Wheels, hospital signs

Community

As our area is faced with ongoing changes due to a growing pandemic, we are bringing stories of people doing good in the community during a time of uncertainty.

Look for the helpers. Mister Rogers

An Epic Birthday Party

Family and friends celebrated the 18th birthday of a Dos Pueblos High School senior with social distancing measures in place.

Ryan Fitch had been planning his Tiki themed pool party for months, but his parents had to cancel the party because of the coronavirus.

Fitch, who has down syndrome, was pleasantly surprised when friends and family showed up holding signs and singing him Happy Birthday.

Fitch's parents even kept the theme by decorating their trailer.

So what did Fitch have to say about the surprise? His mom Melissa tells our newsroom that he said it was, "Epic!"

Feeding those in need

Santa Barbara Meals on Wheels continues to deliver freshly prepared meals to the elderly during the pandemic.

The organization says the need now is greater than ever as more seniors are asking for help.

As the crisis grows, some of the older volunteers are unable to deliver meals. More volunteers are desperately needed. Cash donations are also accepted as the program gets no federal funding.

The goal of Meals on Wheels is to allow seniors to live independently and with dignity for as long as possible.

If you would like to volunteer or help, click here.

Encouraging Signs

Handmade signs of appreciation are popping up at Santa Barbara's Cottage Hospital honoring local doctors, nurses and medical staff who are putting their lives on the line caring for people infected with COVID-19.

The signs are posted on a chain link fence on the side of the hospital.

A few read: "Thank you for your bravery" and "We are so grateful."

Know of any other helpers making a difference during these trying times? Send Alys an email and let her know!