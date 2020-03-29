Make a Wish Foundation grants wish to local boy during corona epidemic

Community

SANTA MARIA, Calif.-a

A 14 -year-old Santa Marian boy with Leukemia had a special wish that was granted by the tri-counties chapter of Make a Wish Foundation. Local first responders made the special moment possible.

The sounds of sirens often bring bad news, but today they brought good news.

“Because of the pandemic it's been hard to get community support,” said Make A Wish Foundation Tricounties Director Aubrey Kelly.

First responders and the Make a Wish Foundation Tri-County chapter came together to make the day special for a Santa Marian boy.

“The recipient of the Make a Wish Foundation is really interested in law enforcement and first responders, fire personnel and The Foundation reached out the Santa Maria Police Department to be a part of the presentation,” said Santa Maria Police Department's Srgt. Totorica.

The group presented the 14-year-old boy with Leukemia a convoy of his two favorite things.

First responders and vintage cars.

“We have a 72 Ford Bronco that Pierce was brought home in when he was discharged,” said Kelly.

Peirce Kelly is another Make a Wish recipient that beat the odds.

“I went to Disney Land and Lego Land and I'm all better now,” said cute little Peirce Kelly.

He and his family joined the boy to reveal his wish.

“The phenomenal part of Make a Wish is that it involves the entire family,” said Kelly.

Officials made the day happen even during the coronavirus health mandates.

“Really we just gave distance hugs, or distance smiles and waves and hopefully we showed that we still care, while still maintaining that safety priority,” said Srgt. Totorica.

The first responder's gesture warmed the hearts of many.

“When the initial call went out that the Santa Maria Police Department was absolutely in without a problem – considering all the different things happening at this time, we were just so exceptionally grateful for their support,” said a tearing up Kelly.

If you would like to volunteer with the Make a Wish Foundation, you can find more information at https://tri-counties.wish.org/