Disneyland shares video of its newest parade for families isolated at home

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland didn't want families to feel left out since it closed its gates to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in March.

In an effort to provide joy and entertainment to Disney Fans during this stressful time, the park posted an eight-minute video on their social media including Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram showcasing its latest parade from start to finish.

The parade, called "Magic Happens," is the first new addition to Disney's parades in nearly a decade and is now virtually viewable from living room couches everywhere.

The parade video is just one of numerous videos Disneyland plans to upload in order to keep the magic alive in homes. These shorts are being called #DisneyMagicMoments.

Disney said “Magic Happens” features nine newly designed floats highlighting magic in some of the classic Walt Disney Animation Studios tales, from “The Sword in the Stone,” “Cinderella” and “Sleeping Beauty,” to more recent stories like “Frozen 2,” “Moana” and “The Princess and the Frog,” as well as Disney and Pixar’s “Coco.”

KEYT NewsChannel 3 previewed the parade when it debuted in early 2020.

Disneyland encourages Disney fans to keep checking back for more #DisneyMagicMoments during this stay at home order.