Oxnard church offers “drive-in” services for social distancing

Community

OXNARD, Calif. - First Presbyterian Church of Oxnard is holding socially distant "Drive-In Church" services to allow people to "attend" church while keeping social distance with each other.

During the drive-in services, attendees will park their car in the church lot and tune their car radios to 107.3 FM as the pastor and a handful of musicians lead the service while social distancing on a 48-foot stage.

“It has always been important for our spiritual and emotional well-being to come out of our homes and worship God together in safety,” said the church's pastor Rev. Ted Brandt. “Isolation is a real issue; it is especially true for people living alone. Many have lost jobs, activities have been canceled, people are eager to get out and be with others, but there are no places to gather. We are excited to offer a safe, new, in-person way to participate in church services. We livestream the services on Facebook for the sick and others who can’t make it.”

Livestreams of each service can be viewed on the church's Facebook page here.

In order to produce these services, the church hired a team of local musicians including a singer and guitarist who, like so many others during this pandemic, have lost much of their income due to weeks of canceled gigs.

This drive-in church service is one in a long line of similar drive-in services. In 1955, Rev. Robert Schuller, of Crystal Cathedral in Orange County, preached from the roof of a concession stand at a drive-in theater. Oxnard's Sky View Drive-In has hosted an Easter Service for many years as well.

“We look forward to welcoming the community to celebrate Palm Sunday and Easter together,” said Randy Metz, a geologist and elder at the church. “In this time of desperation, we can stand together as a sign of hope.”

First Presbyterian Church is located at 850 Ivywood Drive on the corner of H Street in Oxnard. Church services begin at 11 a.m. every Sunday, anyone is welcome to join and it is free to attend.

To donate and support these drive-in church services, you can give online through the Venmo app @FirstPresOxnard or use the offering box at the Drive-In Church gate when you arrive on Sundays.

For more information, you can call First Presbyterian Church at (805) 827-0873, email ted@fpox.org, or visit their website at www.fpox.org.