Paso Robles business donates handmade fabric masks to local healthcare providers

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Cynthia Mann, owner of the Paso Robles business Birch Fabrics, saw a need for the masks locally and immediately put her

employees to work donating their time and fabric to the cause.

Birch Fabrics has donated fabric, created template instructions and donated employee time to help with the creation of masks for local healthcare providers in the wake of the COVID-19 demand.

“This truly has been an amazing outpouring of collaboration and support from our clients and our community. The fact that we’re truly making a difference here locally and nationally for the fight against COVID-19 is an amazing feeling for all of us,” said Mann.

Birch Fabrics said their customer base is also made up of sewers and those customers have also gotten behind the cause of mask creation.

Ellie Kelley, owner of The Breast Vest and a mother to two small children, is not only sewing 100+ masks from home but also making and coordinating with home sewers on this project.

“We currently have six to ten crafters sewing up to 200 masks each, and the number and demand is growing as this pandemic continues to worsen,” said Kelley.

The crafters in the local area currently reside in: Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo and Paso Robles.

Birch Fabrics has already donated over 100 yards of fabric expects the demand will continue to grow.

Birch Fabrics said 80% of everything produced will be donated to local hospitals and supporting industries that relate to the care of COVID-19 patients.

The Assistant Director at Twin Cities reached out to the company with a request for masks.

“It’s not just doctors and nurses on the front lines that we’re helping support. We’re making masks for Respiratory Therapist, Homebirth Midwives, Physical Therapists, Housekeepers, Phlebotomists, Cooks, Administration and more," said Mann.

The company's workers are sewing in collaboration with a Facebook group called "Sew the Curve Flat" which is providing resources for sewers and any facilities that need them.

Birch Fabrics said anyone can get involved and help. A free mask pattern is available on the Birch Fabrics website here.

If you’d like to make a donation to help fund the fabric being used for this project, you can reach out to Cynthia Mann at (415) 309-1901.