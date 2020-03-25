Look for the Helpers: Coping with stress, an Idol’s concert

Community

As our area is faced with ongoing changes due to a growing pandemic, we are bringing stories of people doing good in the community during a time of uncertainty.

Look for the helpers. Mister Rogers

Coping During Crisis

In this edition we bring you a well-known life coach and Santa Barbara resident Jesse Brisendine.

He’s been offering people advice on his Facebook page every day on how to cope with fear and the unknown during the COVID 19 crisis. He gave our viewers some tips.

Number one, he says focus on what you can control and write it down. Number two, take two minutes every day to write down what you are grateful for. Number three, find out how you can be of service to others.

“Write down all the things that you know how to do well, and be willing to share them and share them generously with others," Brisendine said. "Because, again, when we are in this state where we might feel helpless, one of the surest ways to start to feel hopeful and start to dissipate some of the fear is by being of service to others."

Brisendine is on Facebook and other social media where you can find more ways to manage stress and anxiety.

An Idol Performance

American Idol contestant Sofia Schuster did an online Facebook live concert for Girls Rock - a nonprofit offering music to girls.

The nonprofit organization is moving all its classes online and Schuster wanted to help them.

About 1,000 people watched her perform live, with audiences as far as the Philippines.

Girls Rock will be holding weekly Facebook Live concerts on Wednesday nights.

Check out Girls Rock SB on Facebook to watch the free virtual concerts.

Know of any other helpers making a difference during these trying times?