New Open4Biz page to help small businesses that are open during crisis

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A lot of small businesses are doing everything they can right now to stay afloat, and we want to help out.

We've launched a new feature on our website called 'Open4Biz.'

Restaurants and other businesses that are still open can input their information including hours and details on take-out service, for the public to check out.

Follow all of the steps to have your business featured on the interactive map for free.

If you are wondering if a local business is open, you can use our interactive map to see what's open in your area.

The website already lists more than 100 small businesses in our area only 24 hours after the site went live.

Click here to see what's open.