Santa Maria steakhouse donates 150 steak lunches to hospital staff

Community

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - While these trying times are putting many families and businesses in difficult positions, there have been more acts of public kindness, compassion and support in our local communities.

On Sunday, Cool Hand Luke's Steakhouse in Santa Maria donated about 150 steak lunches, with all the trimmings, to the nurses and staff at Marian Regional Medical Center.

The meals were boxed up and sent over with the help of hospital supervisors.

Like other restaurants along the Central Coast, Cool Hand Luke's is struggling to survive amid the coronavirus outbreak and public health restrictions.

The restaurant has laid-off most of its workers, more than 50 people, and shut down its popular dining room and saloon.

The decision to provide the free steak lunch was made to show support for the local nurses and hospital staff who are serving on the front-lines of the COVID-19 outbreak and the care they continue to provide in very challenging times to those most in need.

Shawn Van Pelt with Cool Hand Luke's said, "I kind of thought of it, I've got a lot of friends in the medical industry and medical field I guess you'd say, but they're gearing up to get ready for this. They're doing the best they can, they know its coming downhill for them, and I just wanted to show my appreciation for them and let them know they're not forgotten."

The kitchen at Cool Hand Luke's Steakhouse and Saloon remains open daily for phone take-out orders and curbside service only from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cool Hand Luke's is located at 1321 South Nicholson Ave. in Santa Maria. Orders can be made on their website coolhandlukes.com or by calling (805) 928-6196.