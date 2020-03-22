5Cities Homeless Coalition offers shelter to those at risk for COVID-19

Community

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - The 5Cities Homeless Coalition is offering a Warming Center and temporary housing for the homeless population in the San Luis Obispo County. This is done in an effort to protect the community from contracting or spreading the coronavirus.

The Warming Center will be open on Sunday evening.

5Cities said they recently received a donation of N-95 masks and have disposable coats and gloves on hand.

They have updated their shelter protocols to minimize staff and client interactions--including admitting one guest at a time. More frequent hand washing is now required and bathrooms are disinfected after each use.

With these new protocols, additional staff is needed to check-in and check-out guests. Fortunately, the County has assigned some County employees to support the 5CHC staff.

In addition, County Parks has designated some campsites for those most at-risk to COVID-19. 5CHC said this includes an 87-year-old woman as pictured below.

5Cities Homeless Coalition

These campsites are only available to high-risk individuals at this time to help minimize their contact with others while having access to restrooms, showers and laundry.

5CHC said there may also be motel rooms available soon. The organization has been working with the County's Emergency Operations Center to arrange leasing local motels to shelter those who have COVID-19 symptoms and shelter those who are high-risk. This includes both positive and untested individuals.

At this time, 5CHC is making arrangements to perform daily health checks by phone with their clients and notify health officials when needed.

The County is working on a plan for the transportation of clients who need medical attention.

5CHC is also planning to help with the delivery of food, medications and other necessities to help keep clients isolated from the virus as much as possible.

For those interested in supporting these efforts and volunteering with 5Cities Homeless Coalition, you can email Volunteer Coordinator Moisses Rodriguez at moisses.rodriguez@5chc.org.

5Cities is also requesting donations of the following items:

ZipLock bags (gallon size)

Pet food

Small packages of non-perishable snacks

Travel-size bottles of shampoo

Travel-size toothpaste

If you are able to donate, you can email donations@5chc.org and they will coordinate a time to pick up the supplies.

For more information and to donate, you can visit 5chc.org.