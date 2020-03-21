Goleta Valley Library to temporarily halt book returns, no overdue fees

Community

GOLETA, Calif. - In light of Gov. Newsom's stay at home order, the Goleta, Solvang and Buellton Libraries have had to modify what they can offer patrons, and what they are able to receive.

Book returns can still be dropped off at library book drops through Sunday, March 22. After that day, the drop offs will be locked, halting returns.

To compensate for this, the due date for all checked out items has now been extended to May 4. No overdue fees will be charged for any items during this time.

Library staff are also working to put together resources for children and adults to do at home while libraries, schools and many other businesses are closed. These include virtual story times conducted by library staff for children, easy craft projects and educational sites.

For adults, they will have virtual travel and tour sites, access to Broadway Musicals from your sofa and research links. These new resources will be posted on the library's website sometime next week.

Library cardholders continue to have access to the following downloadable material and services:

If you don't have a Goleta or Santa Ynez Valley Library card, you can still register for one to access these services at the Black Gold eCard Registration webpage.

Library staff are now working from home. However, they are still available to answer questions via email at goletavalleylibrary@cityofgoleta.org.