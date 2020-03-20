Santa Maria police ask public not to call about people walking outdoors

Community

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department said they have been receiving a copious amount of calls ever since Governor Newsom ordered Californians to stay at home during this coronavirus crisis.

Police said the calls have been from concerned community members reporting other community members outside of their homes.

Officers are asking the community to stop calling their Communications Center to express frustrations about seeing people outside as Gov. Newsom's order does not prohibit going outside.

The Police Department said it hopes residents follow the order to stay at home and avoid gathering in groups, however, police will not be ordering residents to leave parks or public walkways.

Fortunately, police said they have seen a substantial reduction in car and pedestrian traffic which indicates the Santa Maria community is following this order.

For a list of activities and locations you can and cannot go to during the stay at home order, click here.