Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast working with FoodBank of SB County to distribute emergency food

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast is working in partnership with the FoodBank of Santa Barbara County in order to distribute food as an emergency food distribution center on Monday, March 23.

Both drive-through and walk-up food distribution will be offered at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast's Railroad club site which is located at 901 N. Railroad in Santa Maria.

The food distribution will take place Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. until further notice.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast is committed to doing whatever it takes to serve our community members in their time of need," said Jeremy Deming, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast. "Prompted by growing demand for supplemental food assistance within the northern Santa Barbara County community of Santa Maria, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast to ensure Santa Maria residents most at need have enough food to nourish their families. This partnership has been established to serve the vulnerable population groups of the community (senior citizens, children, and low-income residents) who have been most negatively impacted by the recent COVID-19 health crisis."

For more information about Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast, contact Jeremy Deming at (805) 354-7422 or email jeremy@bgccentralcoast.org.

To learn more about the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County, contact Anthony Rodriguez at (805) 967-5741 or email arodriguez@foodbanksbc.org.