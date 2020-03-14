Santa Barbara runner makes her own marathon after coronavirus postpones race

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- One local runner made lemonade today after getting some sour news. 33-year-old Becky Hoffman was planning on running a marathon in Catalina, but that changed on Thursday due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Two years ago Hoffman gave birth to her son. During her recovery, she made a promise to her family and herself.

“I thought, I want to get back in shape and I want to prove to him and to my family and myself I could run a marathon again,” said Hoffman.

She spent a year training, asking family members and her wife to sacrifice extra time to help watch her son while she trained.

“[Saturday] I was supposed to run the Catalina Eco-Marathon on Catalina Island, and it’s a trail marathon,” said Hoffman.

Yes, she said, "supposed to." The Catalina Marathon was postponed Thursday evening due to concerns about the coronavirus.

“And I was devastated," said Hoffman. "We had travel plans, I had a hotel booked, my parents flew out from Texas to be there, my sister drove down from LA. We had the whole weekend planned. It was devastating.”

That’s when social distancing inspired Becky and her wife Holly. A distance of 26.2 miles around Santa Barbara and Goleta.

“Don’t let it stop you," said Hoffman. "The world is not ending. Santa Barbara is beautiful right now. Get some fresh air, it’ll probably do you some good. If we’re going to having to end up social distanced and self-quarantined and be at home for weeks, now is the time to get out there and don’t let it stop you. Live your life.”

At 6:56 a.m. Saturday morning, Becky was off. She ran up State Street, through UCSB, past the airport and Goleta and finished down State Street at Chase Palm Park. More than five hours later Hoffman accomplished her goal. She said her finish was a team effort.

“My wife and my friend mapped out the course and emailed all of my friends and family, so they would meet me every 5 miles or so with water or bananas and fruit, that really kept me going,” said Hoffman.

With a time of 5 hours and 51 minutes, Hoffman won the first Becky Hoffman Marathon. She plans to take this momentum to future races.