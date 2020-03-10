Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County receives matching donation for local ReStore

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County is celebrating 20 years of building homes and communities by launching a matching gift program in support of its local second-hand store called ReStore.

Habitat Santa Barbara’s ReStore is located in Goleta and sells new and gently used building materials, appliances, furniture, home décor and more.

All of the store's inventory is donated and sold at a fraction of the retail price to benefit Habitat Santa Barbara’s programs. The ReStore also helps by taking things that would otherwise be sent to local landfills.

ReStore Assistant Manager Joel Delgado (left) and Manager Ruairi Bateson

Habitat Santa Barbara said the matching gift investment will support ReStore operations through its volunteer program, new data-driven software, reorganization of the store’s layout and by deepening community partnerships.

In other words, this gift will enable the ReStore to continue to fund Habitat Santa Barbara's work of building new affordable homes and repairing homes for individuals and families in need across Santa Barbara’s South county.

“Our 20th Anniversary is a time to reflect on our success, and strengthen our housing programs to meet the community’s growing needs. This matching gift from Doug and Linda Wood enables Habitat Santa Barbara to leverage the community’s support so that we can continue to work towards our vision of building a world where everyone has a decent place to live,” said Habitat Santa Barbara’s CEO Jessica Wishan.

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County is a local nonprofit that aims to help individuals and families in need build and improve a place to call home.

Habitat Santa Barbara said they are seeking monetary donations to their matching gift program, donations of gently-used home improvement and home décor items for the store and new volunteers.

The Southern Santa Barbara County ReStore is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is located at 6860 Cortona Dr., Suite A in Goleta.

You can see some of the items that the ReStore has available on the Diggers List website. For more information on how to get involved with Habitat Santa Barbara, you can visit www.sbhabitat.org.