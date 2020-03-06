Santa Maria Police: More than 500 collisions reported this year

Community

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department has reported more than 500 traffic collisions this year.

Officers will be doing more traffic patrolling all day Friday.

The collision reduction team of motor officers and patrol cars are working together throughout the day.

They will be patrolling areas near West Main street.

Find out what officers are seeing and how they are working to reduce the number of collisions today at 5 and 6 on NewsChannel 12.