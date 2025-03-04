Skip to Content
Business Matters

Lompoc cracking down on Illegal Street Vendors

Lompoc Code Enforcement
Dave Alley/KEYT
By
Published 11:36 am

LOMPOC, Calif. – A current outreach effort is now underway in Lompoc that is intended to reduce and prevent illegal street vending in the city.

The City of Lompoc said in a release code enforcement officials are on the lookout for food trucks, cart vendors, flower vendors, and other mobile sellers that are working without proper permits and licenses.

City officials are warning the public that purchasing food from unlicensed vendors can pose health risks due to potentially unsanitary conditions and lack of proper food safety measures, such as hand-washing stations and access to restrooms.

The outreach effort is also asking the public to purchase food and other goods only from traditional brick-and-mortar businesses or those who are officially licensed.

In addition, Lompoc is asking the public to report and violations to the city through an online form that can be accessed by clicking here.

Article Topic Follows: Business Matters
code enforcement
food truck
lompoc
street vendors

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dave Alley

Dave Alley is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Dave, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content