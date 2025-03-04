Lompoc cracking down on Illegal Street Vendors

LOMPOC, Calif. – A current outreach effort is now underway in Lompoc that is intended to reduce and prevent illegal street vending in the city.

The City of Lompoc said in a release code enforcement officials are on the lookout for food trucks, cart vendors, flower vendors, and other mobile sellers that are working without proper permits and licenses.

City officials are warning the public that purchasing food from unlicensed vendors can pose health risks due to potentially unsanitary conditions and lack of proper food safety measures, such as hand-washing stations and access to restrooms.

The outreach effort is also asking the public to purchase food and other goods only from traditional brick-and-mortar businesses or those who are officially licensed.

In addition, Lompoc is asking the public to report and violations to the city through an online form that can be accessed by clicking here.