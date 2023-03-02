The ‘big chill’ to start 2023 has frozen out many dining areas without covers and heaters

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The return of sunshine is going to bring the public out again for the outside dining areas many enjoy around the Central Coast.

On State St. in downtown Santa Barbara, Wednesday night was a perfect example of what foul weather can do to a business that banks on outside dining to make ends meet. It was 48 degrees and windy, making it feel much colder.

Not even outside heaters could help change the climate and entice customers with the type of temperature drop and blustery conditions.

Many businesses in the Santa Barbara Promenade had their chairs and tables stacked up and seating was only taking place inside.

After years of drought conditions, little rain and mostly sunny days, business owners have been able to enjoy the benefits of the good weather.

With heavy rain, wind and snow dominating the picture for the start of 2023 it's been a different flow of customers and income.

The hope is for a sunny and warm spring and summer season. When that happens the parklets are full whether it's for a sit down taco, a drink or an upscale dining experience.

