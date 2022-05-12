Pac Biz Times reports: Pandemic lessons prepare small businesses for future
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - In this week's Pacific Coast Business Times, Brooke Holland writes about local small businesses learning lessons in preparing for the next disaster. Ramping up online offerings has been key, and resources are available to help business owners. News Channel 12 spoke with Pacific Coast Business Times Executive Editor Tony Biasotti about the article. We apologize for the audio drops in the video interview.
