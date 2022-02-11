Skip to Content
Business Matters
By
Published 11:47 am

Goleta businesses remain open during Kellogg Ave. construction

City of Goleta

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The City of Goleta said that businesses will remain open during the pavement work from Hollister to Kellogg Ave.

The construction takes place Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will last until Feb. 21, but nearby businesses will remain open.

PC: City of Goleta
Business Matters
Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content