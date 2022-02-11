Goleta businesses remain open during Kellogg Ave. construction

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The City of Goleta said that businesses will remain open during the pavement work from Hollister to Kellogg Ave.

The construction takes place Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will last until Feb. 21, but nearby businesses will remain open.

Pavement work is underway on Kellogg Ave from Hollister to Kellogg Way. Businesses are open during this time! Work occurs M– F, 9am – 4pm, and is expected to continue through 2/21. More info and locations where pavement work will take place: https://t.co/IeENGJAxP9 #cityofgoleta pic.twitter.com/tQRVBVneCe — City of Goleta (@CityOfGoleta) February 11, 2022