Some area businesses cashing in on Dodgers Giants playoff series

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- With the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants facing off in the National League Divisional Series, some Central Coast businesses are cashing in on the unprecedented playoff series.

The playoff series is the first ever between the two longtime rivals. Since the Central Coast is located roughly halfway between Southern California and the Bay Area, it's home for a large number of both Dodgers and Giants fans.

Since there is so much interest in the playoff series, some businesses that sell sports merchandise, as well as restaurants and bars, are reporting an uptick in sales.

"It's been great," said Sportscard Fantasy's owner Curt Miller. "The t-shirts, the hats, the sweatshirts, the jackets, everything has been selling,"

Miller, who has owned by popular sports merchandise store located in the Santa Maria Town Center mall for many years, said fans from both teams are helping ring up big sales at his shop.

"We've virtually sold out of a lot of the stuff," said Miller. "We're trying to get stuff in and keep our customers happy, but we've been selling lots of Dodgers stuff, and now, all of sudden, we're selling lots of Giants stuff."

For local restaurants with televisions that are able to show the games, they too are seeing a spike in business.

Straw Hat Pizza owner Randy Wise said he saw a noticeable jump in orders on Friday night on Game 1 of the much-anticipated series.

Wise added he is hoping for another strong night of sales during Game 3 on Monday night.

After two games, the Dodgers and Giants are tied at a game apiece. Whoever wins the series will advance to the National League Championship Series to play either the Atlanta Braves or Milwaukee Brewers.

