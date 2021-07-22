Unapproved tables, chairs and planters are ordered removed from Santa Barbara sidewalks

Business Matters

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Correction citations have been issued in Santa Barbara this month to businesses that are illegally using the sidewalk against the city rules.

Most had been putting tables, chairs, planters and other items out as part of a COVID-19 recovery plan from the city that was part of an emergency response during the inside dining ban.

With the return of inside dining, that's changing.

In addition there's been an urgent concern about the violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) access. Several businesses had furniture and other items that blocked access for those who had mobility and vision challenges.

Santa Barbara City Administrator, Paul Casey, told city leaders changes had to be made, "so that we can insure that the sidewalks are open."

At an early meeting, legal action was another concern, if the ADA rules were violated.

Parking Programs Supervisor Sara Clark said the goal was to clear, "the sidewalks of all unpermitted items."

She said compliance has come in different forms. "It's a little bit of a moving target," said Clark when she found out those who were given a notice, would remedy the issue, but on a second inspection they had gone back to their previous use of the sidewalk, creating a violation again.

The week of July 12, 150 businesses in the city were visited. 60 were given citations. "Nearly everyone complied," said Clark.

About ten have yet to follow up with the removal of the items. The notices gave the businesses one day to make the correction.

The follow up would be an administrative citation from the city.

The next inspections and actions will be to the parklets and patios for full access compliance.

One business owner was issues a violation notice before they had been cleared to open a new restaurant.

Another address in violation, still had chairs and tables out as of Wednesday night.

At least one business owner said the action was too much, too fast at a time when businesses that struggled for months during the pandemic, losing money, were just now starting to recover.

