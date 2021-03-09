Santa Maria Airport considering effort to reopen U.S. Customs office

Business Matters

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria Public Airport leaders are considering an effort to reopen a United States Customs office at the facility.

The airport's Board of Directors will hear a presentation from a consultant at its regularly scheduled board meeting Thursday night.

A U.S. Customs office would allow international travelers to pass through customs in Santa Maria, rather than having to stop at a larger airport first.

Santa Maria Public Airport (SMX) General Manager Chris Hastert said there are already a number of international business flights from Mexico and Canada that regularly use the airport.

A customs office would employ at least one United States Customs officer and would only be used for private flights, and not for commercial travel.

Santa Maria Public Airport previously had a U.S. Customs office, but closed it in 2009 due to increasing expenses and low revenue associated with the recession.

Hastert said adding the office would benefit business interests in the Santa Maria Valley, allowing for easier entry into the area from foreign destinations.

He pointed out airport directors are interested with the idea, but are still trying to determine if now is the right time to push forward.

Like all airports, SMX has struggled during the pandemic.

However, even during the difficult period, which forced the postponement of new flight destinations to Los Angeles, San Francisco and Denver, the airport has still managed to expand.

In November, Allegiant Air began service to Mesa, Arizona, and is set to begin non-stop service to Portland in mid-April.

In September, United Airlines will begin non-stop service to Denver and San Francisco. The Los Angeles route has been eliminated.

The Airport Board of Directors will discuss the U.S. Customs office proposal on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The public can view the meeting virtually through Zoom.

For viewing information, click here.