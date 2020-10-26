Solvang store packed with items to show your political support

Business Matters

SOLVANG, Calif. - However you are leaning for the upcoming political finale on November 3, a store in Solvang is ready for you.

The Esko Esko European General Store is stocked with an array of items including buttons, stickers, aprons and hats for Democrats and Republicans.

It's all displayed in a balanced way. They have Trump-Pence combos right next to Biden-Harris.

There's even a bobble head of President Trump at the Presidential podium.

The store owners aren't saying what's selling the best but they hope loyal supporters of their candidates will stop in for something to show off before the election or to keep as a souvenir.

For more information go to: Esko Esko