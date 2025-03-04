Two eggs hatch at Big Bear bald eagle nest

Watch the live nest cam below:

Update 3/4/25

We've got two eaglets! Two eggs have hatched at the Big Bear bald eagle nest.

The first egg hatched Monday, just before midnight. It's the first egg hatching in three years.

Tuesday morning, the second egg hatched.

The third egg has not shown a pip yet, but it is on its 34th day since being hatched. Friends of Big Bear Valley officials said normal hatchings happen at around 35 to 42 days.

Original Report: 3/3/25

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KESQ) - We're on pip watch at the Big Bear bald eagle nest!

Pips have been confirmed on two of the eggs, the Friends of Big Bear Valley announced.

The first pip was confirmed Sunday afternoon.

A second egg showed a pip Monday morning.

Officials said it may take a day or more for the chick to fully emerge from the shell.

It's been three years since one of the eggs hatched at the nest.