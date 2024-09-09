‘Little feet’ beat the heat in Pismo Beach at ‘Corgi Nation Vacation’

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - Hundreds of corgis and their owners spent the weekend cooling off in Pismo Beach.

The weekend-long inaugural "Corgi Getaway" event in Pismo Beach celebrated corgis and their owners. The first Corgi Beach day started in 2012.

The event featured a welcome party, corgi contests, and a wine tasting 'pawty.'

While some surrounding cities saw triple-digit temperatures, Pismo Beach stayed a bit cooler.

Some corgi owners from out of town said they were surprised by the heat while locals said they enjoyed it.

"When I saw it, I got a little upset it was going to be hot," said Leann Hinojosa from Kingsburg, CA.

"I love that I don't have to shovel snow and that it's only 100 degrees two weeks out of the year," said Krystal Kirk from Arroyo Grande.