VENTURA, Calif.-Cat lovers enjoyed a Cat Extravaganza.

They took part in a cat show at the Ventura County Fairgrounds over the weekend.

The show also promoted cat adoptions.

Judges from Loving Cats Worldwide paid attention to cats one-by-one and then handed out awards to breed winner and their two-legged friends.

While some cats went home with ribbons, others went home with cat souvenirs on sale at the venue.