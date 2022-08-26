Skip to Content
Animals
By
New
Published 12:09 pm

Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel hosts its first ever charity dog show

Rosewood Miramar Beach

Rosewood Miramar Beach is hosting its first ever Miramar Best in Show. 

This is a charity dog show, and will benefit local animal shelter Santa Barbara Humane.

Pets are judged on personality, spirit, beauty, tricks, and talents. 

The first place prize that will be awarded is a 2 night stay at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel. 

This is a free event for visitors, but registration to participate in the dog competition itself is $250 per competitor. 

The money gathered from participant entries will be donated to Santa Barbara Humane. 

For more information please visit www.rosewoodhotels.com 

Article Topic Follows: Animals

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content