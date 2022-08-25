Santa Barbara Humane gearing up for end of summer adoption events

Santa Barbara, Calif. - Santa Barbara Humane is hosting several adoption events and specials to round out August!

On Friday, August 26th, you can submit your dog for the Miramar Best in Show charity dog event. Submissions are $250, and any dog can enter with judging based on personality, spirit, beauty, and tricks. The winner will walk away with a getaway at the Miramar hotel! You can also watch the event at Rosewood Miramar Beach from 2:00 to 6:00 pm.

The next day, Santa Barbara Humane will be at the Pacific Pride Festival at Chase Palm Park Field. You can stop by to learn all about their services.

Dori Villalon, Chief Operating Officer of SB Humane, said there are several dogs available for adoption, including Flower, a 12-year-old Shepherd mix who visited our studios. A mild-mannered dog at the shelter since June, she is an eager senior awaiting a forever home.

If you're looking for a new cat or kitten to join your family, the time is right to Name Your Own Purr-ice! Teaming up with Santa Barbara County Animal Services, the two organizations are adopting out cats one year and older at a price of your choosing until the end of September.

SB Humane is open for walk-in cat and kitten adoptions on Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 4:00 pm. This campaign comes after a successful Cat-Chella promotion resulted in the placement of 38 cats.

All information for these events and specials can be found on the SB Humane website.