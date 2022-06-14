German Shepherd stolen from Ventura County animal shelter found dead off Hwy 101

CAMARILLO, Calif. - A deadly case of animal cruelty in Ventura County has garnered national attention.

It happened last week in Camarillo at an animal shelter near Pleasant Valley Road. Part of the crime was caught on camera.

Surveillance footage released by Paw Works, a no-kill shelter, shows the moments after someone broke into the facility last Thursday morning about 2:45 a.m. The clip depicts someone wearing a light-colored hoodie, shorts and Vans shoes going from cage to cage, inspecting the dogs with a flashlight.

Police say it is unclear whether the intruder was a man or a woman.

Eventually, the suspect drags a 2-year-old German Shepherd, named Pretty Girl, from a corner crate. At one point, you can see the resisting dog suffer several blows to the head with the flashlight.

The video clip is just over two and a half minutes long.

Several representatives for Paw Works confirmed that Pretty Girl was found later that morning off Highway 101 suffering from a series of severe injuries including head trauma, intense bruising and internal bleeding.

A Paw Works rescuer posted an emotional clip on Instagram with Pretty Girl lying nearby. She said it appeared the dog may have been hit by a car.

Paw Works released a partial timeline, including:

"What we do know is that several people in the community later reported of seeing her on the 101 freeway around 8am. She was on foot and running north-bound, but when people attempted to catch her she jumped over the center divider and was struck by a car."

Pretty Girl died a short time later from her injuries.

The Camarillo Police Department is leading the investigation. And, the national PETA organization is working to get word out to the public.

If you think you recognize the person in the video or know anything about this crime, contact Camarillo Police at: 805-388-5100.

A $17,000 reward is being offered in this case, including a $5,000 reward from PETA.